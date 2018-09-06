Image options: [ Full Size ]

Yesterdays details

The Delta Fire was reported 9/5 at 12:51 p.m. near the Vollmers exit on Interstate 5 north of Lakehead, California. Initially reported as three fires, they merged into one fire that is estimated to be 5,000 acres in size with zero percent containment. Extreme fire behavior with rapid rates of spread up to one mile per hour were observed. The fire front was up to three miles wide on the northern side with approximately 300-foot flame lengths. The fire continues to burn in steep and rough terrain on both sides of Interstate 5.

Evacuations:

Numerous structures are threatened, and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for residents along the I-5 corridor between Lamoine north to the Shasta/Siskiyou County line.

Evacuation Shelter:

Mount Shasta Community Center, 629 Alder Street, Mount Shasta

Closures:

Northbound Interstate 5 is closed at the Fawndale exit approximately 10 miles north of Redding. Southbound Interstate 5 is closed 3.6 miles south of Mt. Shasta at Mott Rd. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route or avoid the area if possible.