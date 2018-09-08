The Delta Fire remained active yesterday and throughout the night. The fire progressed primarily to the northwest, but it is also extremely active along the eastern edge between Interstate 5 and the Hirz Fire. There are several areas along the southern perimeter where the fire crossed over primary control lines and crews are aggressively attacking these slop-overs to prevent the fire from making southerly progress.

Life safety and protecting structures remain the foremost priority for the incident, and firefighters are working diligently 24 hours a day to protect the communities and residences threated by the Delta Fire. Dozer operators and hand crews are constructing fuel breaks. To protect Highland Springs, north of Boulder Creek, crews are constructing dozer lines and conducting a series of defensive backfiring operations around the community. Further north, dozer line along Middle Ridge is serving as a point for additional defensive firing operations in an effort to protect communities along the I-5 corridor, such as Castella and Dunsmuir. East of Interstate 5 at Sims Flat, crews are using an existing Hirz Fire contingency line along Sweetbriar Ridge as an indirect control line for the Delta Fire to limit its northeastern spread.

On the fire’s southeast side, near Riverview, firefighters are planning to use Middle Salt Creek as their southernmost control line. On the western side, crews continue to use a contingency line from the Carr Fire along Mosquito Creek Ridge as the primary control line.

Heavy smoke is over the fire and surrounding areas due to an inversion. With the hot and dry weather and gusty winds, the inversion is projected to lift around midday, which will increase fire activity and spread. Aircraft have been used heavily in the last two days to assist with slowing the fire’s progression and protecting communities and infrastructure. As visibility improves, helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft will continue to assist with suppression efforts through water and retardant drops. A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in effect over the fire area (http://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_8_4816.html).

Road Closures:

For northbound traffic, Interstate 5 is closed at the Fawndale exit, approximately 10 miles north of Redding. Lakehead residents with ID are allowed beyond this closure; everyone else will be detoured. Further north, all traffic is stopped at Lakehead.

For southbound traffic, Interstate 5 is closed at Mott Road, 3.6 miles south of Mt. Shasta. Dunsmuir residents are allowed beyond this closure; everyone else will be detoured. Further south, all traffic is stopped at Gibson Road.

Shasta County Evacuations:

Numerous structures are threatened, and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for residents along the Interstate 5 corridor from exit 707 at Vollmers north to exit 714 at Gibson. Follow the Shasta County Sheriff’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Shasta-County-Sheriffs-Office-1527637610823075/

Siskiyou County Evacuations:

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning, not a mandatory evacuation, for all residents of Dunsmuir. Follow the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SiskiyouCountySheriff.

Trinity County Evacuations:

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation notice for residents of East Fork Toad to Ramshorn Road east to the Shasta Trinity County line. There will be a hard road closure at East Side Road and East Fork Road for non-residents. There is an evacuation advisory only from the East Fork/East Side Road junction west to Highway 3 northward to Ramshorn Road. Follow the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Fecebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Trinity-County-Sheriffs-Office-1635934306689276/

Evacuation Shelters:

An evacuation shelter is open at the Mount Shasta Community Center, 629 Alder Street, Mount Shasta.

A second evacuation shelter is open at Mercy Oaks, 100 Mercy Oaks Dr, Redding.

Small Animal Shelter:

The Siskiyou Humane Society is housing dogs and cats for evacuees using the evacuation shelter. The humane society is at 1208 North Mount Shasta Blvd (530-926-4052). Evacuees can bring their pets and visit/feed/feed them during the shelter hours of operation (9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.). Evacuees are responsible for taking care of their own animals every day.