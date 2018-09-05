The Delta Fire is burning near Interstate-5 near the Vollmers Exit north of Lakehead. Interstate 5 is closed from 10 miles north of Redding at Fawndale Road to 3.6 miles south of Mount Shasta at Mott Road. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is conducting evacuations on both sides of I-5 north of Lakehead to the Shasta/Siskiyou county line.

The Delta fire is under unified command with U.S. Forest Service, Shasta Trinity National Forest and Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

California Interagency Incident Management Team Five is now managing the Delta Fire in addition to the Hirz Fire