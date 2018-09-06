Message from the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services

Size: 15,294 Acres—Delta Fire had tripled in size overnight, forcing the closure of Interstate 5 in both directions as flames engulfed vehicles and drivers abandoned at least 17 tractor-trailers.

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation notice for resident East Fork Rd in Ramshorn Rd east to the Shasta Trinity County line. There will be a hard closure at East Side Road and East Fork Rd for nonresidents.

There is an evacuation advisory only from the East Fork/East Side Road junction west to Hwy 3 northward to Ramshord Rd.

The Delta Fire has crossed over into Trinity County is moving down Hall’s Gulch. We urge everyone to stay vigilant to weather changes which could adversely impact the fire’s behavior.