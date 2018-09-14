September 14, 2018: Morning Update | Map | Morning Video | Smoke Outlook

New Announcement: Interstate 5 Open in Both Directions (9/13 6 p.m.)

Current Situation (as of 9/14, 7 a.m.):

60,018 Acres

28% Contained

3,264 Personnel

17 Structures Destroyed

9/13 Evening Summary:

Today, firefighters had success in constructing fireline directly along the fire’s perimeter along the northern, western, and southern edges of the fire. Aircraft assisted with fire activity on the west side of Interstate 5. The fire passed through unburned fuels within containment lines on the northeastern area of the fire between Gibson and Sims Roads. Interstate 5 closed temporarily and re-opened to traffic in both directions around 6 p.m.



Community Meeting: A recording of the September 13 community meeting in Dunsmuir has been posted on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ShastaTrinityNF/videos/453988825122473/

