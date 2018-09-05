CAL FIRE is assisting the Shasta-Trinity National Forest with a wildfire at I-5 and Delta School Road, 2 miles northwest of Lakehead (Shasta County).
#DeltaFire https://twitter.com/ShastaTrinityNF
Currently 50 acres at 3:10 p.m.
#DeltaFire is burning near #Interstate5 near the Vollmers Exit north of #Lakehead. Please be advised of increased fire traffic if you’re traveling through the area and avoid the area if possible. Follow @CaltransD2 for information on I-5. http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
EMERGENCY CLOSURE: Due to wildfire activity, Northbound I-5 is currently closed at Fawndale Road, north of Redding. Southbound I-5 is currently closed at Mott Road, north of Dunsmuir. No current ETO. Motorists should choose an alternate route.