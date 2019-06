On June 1, 2019, at approximately 7:15 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to the 1400 block of Lodgepole Avenue in Anderson, California regarding an officer-involved shooting investigation.

The decedent has been positively identified as 27-year-old Nikolai Landry of Anderson, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and the Redding Police Department is the lead investigating agency.