Due to the calming of winds, expected precipitation, and general improvement in

predicted fire weather conditions, the temporary burning suspension is rescinded, effective

December 19, 2017. Residents living within State Responsibility Area in all elevations of

Shasta and Eastern Trinity counties may resume burning on permissible burn days.

Residents will still need to check the burn day status by calling their local air quality

management district. In Shasta County, call (530) 224-8777 or (800) 411-8728 for burn day information. Trinity County burn day information is available at (866) 287-6329.

A temporary burning suspension may return if an unfavorable weather pattern causing significant fire danger returns.

For additional information on how to create Defensible Space, as well as tips to prevent

wildfires, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.