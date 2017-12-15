TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPEN BURNING IN SHASTA COUNTY

According to CALFIRE, due to the recent lack of rainfall and the upcoming National Weather Service Wind Advisory beginning Saturday, December 16, all open burning will be temporarily suspended until further notice at all elevations of Shasta County. The ban includes all open outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. The suspension takes effect today, December 15, 2017, and will continue until the extreme fire danger subsides and more favorable debris burning conditions exist.

For more information, please call the Shasta county Air Quality Management District at

225-5674 or ‘l-800-528-2850, or the California Department of Forestry at 221-2418.