On Monday, March 26, 2018, at 6:58 a.m., Patrol Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 30310 Frontier Road, Oak Run for a report of a gunshot victim inside the residence. Upon deputy’s arrival, they located a deceased adult male inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound(s). Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation that has been determined a homicide. The identity of the Victim cannot be released at this time pending proper next of kin notification. An autopsy of the Victim has been scheduled for 03/28/18, Wednesday.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit is actively conducting follow up to determine the person or persons responsible for the Victim’s death. At this time, there is no indication the general public’s safety is at risk. Further information as to motives, involved parties and other investigative information will not be released at this time.

Detectives are aware of information previously released by the media regarding a loud boom being heard in connection with this investigation. Per witnesses that were contacted by Detectives, the loud boom occurred on Saturday, 03/24/18 and has been determined not related to the Victim’s death. Detectives learned the loud boom appeared to be related to evidence of an acid bomb constructed with a soda bottle being set off in the area of the Victim’s residence. Acid bombs are extremely dangerous, and the Sheriff’s Office recommends nobody constructs these types of explosive devices as they are illegal.

The Major Crimes Unit is urging anyone that has information about the homicide on Frontier Road, Oak Run to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or by email at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.