Max Neal Jenkins 1933-2017 A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 17, at Millville Cemetery.

Max Neal Jenkins was born in Lima, Ohio on August 17, 1933. At the age of seven, Max moved with his parents Paul and Frieda to Venice, California. Max graduated from Venice High School in 1952 and then joined the Air Force where he was stationed at Mansfield AFB, UK. After his military service, Max became a welder and worked for Superior Scaffolding for several years.

In 1969, Max changed careers by going to barbering school and shortly opened his first shop near Playa del Rey, California. In 1972, Max moved his family to Palo Cedro where he established Max’s Ye Old Barber Shoppe. It is here that he became actively involved in the community and help with the Highway 44 overpass development and the early Palo Cedro Park project.

Max was a loving friend, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He preceded in death by his wife Rochelle of 55 years and survived his daughter Debbie Wager of Houston, Texas; son Michael C. Jenkins of Oak Run, California; and daughter Teri Jenkins of La Pine, Oregon.

Grandpa Max will be missed by seven grandchildren—Jasmine, Joshua, Jacob, Travis, Brandi, Aimee and Randy-Lynn and his five great-grandchildren—Max, Eddie, MCartney, Zane and Sawyer.

If you look up Palo Cedro, CA on Wikipedia it says, “The current mayor of Palo Cedro is Max Jenkins.”