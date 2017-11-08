Leslie Morgan, Shasta County Assessor-Recorder, reminds property owners that December 10th is the absolute deadline to file for a late Homeowner’s Exemption for the 2017 assessment roll. To qualify for this exemption you must have owned and occupied your home on January 1, 2017. The law allows the late filing, which entitles homeowners to 80% of the full exemption amount. This could be a savings to the homeowner of approximately $56 on the 2017 property tax bill.

If a property owner sold or moved from their residence prior to January 1, 2017, and that residence had a Homeowner Exemption, the owner must notify the Assessor’s Office by December 10, 2017, so that the exemption can be terminated. If the property owner fails to notify the Assessor by December 10th, the Assessor is required by law to enroll an escaped assessment including a penalty of 25% of the escaped value.

If you have any questions about the homeowner’s exemption, contact her office by calling 225-3636 (Intra-County Toll Free 1 (800) 479-8009) or by coming to Room 208-A in the County Administrative Center at 1450 Court Street, Redding. For more information about property tax assessment, visit the Assessor-Recorder link available from the Shasta County homepage www.co.shasta.ca.us.