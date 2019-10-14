Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, October 27 9 am-Noon
Adults $8 / Ages 6-12 $5 / Children 5 and under – FREE!
IBEW Hall
900 Locust St, Redding
Family-friendly event, costumes encouraged for the parade. Win a child’s custom pumpkin costume.
Join us for the First Annual DCC Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, October 27. It’s a family-friendly event with games and prizes, costumes encouraged. You’ll have the chance to win a child’s custom pumpkin costume, handmade by a local artist. Buy tickets online, or at the door. The Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast is sponsored by the Democratic Central Committee of Shasta County.https://secure.actblue.com/donate/firstannualbreakfast