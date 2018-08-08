Fraudulent Fema Applications

District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett warns Shasta County residents of scams involving

fraudulently filed applications for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance. The Consumer Protection Unit at the Shasta County DA’s Office has been working closely with the Napa and Sonoma County DA Offices to learn of scams that were perpetrated in their communities after the fires in October 2017, to help ensure the same types of scams are not successful in Shasta County. We learned that residents from those communities had their personal identifying information, including their social security numbers, used to file a fraudulent FEMA application. Some of those residents reported that they attempted to apply for FEMA assistance, only to find that someone had already applied under their name. While other residents, who had not filed applications for assistance, reported that FEMA-affiliated inspectors came to their homes to ask about their applications.

District Attorney Bridgett issues this alert so our community members are well informed of

this potential scam that may occur in our county. Shasta County residents should be aware that FEMA will not send inspectors to your residence unless you have filed an application for assistance. FEMA inspectors will not collect personal identifying information or bank account information at your residence. This information will only be requested when a person fills out the application online or at a Local Assistance Center. All FEMA employees and contractors will have federally-issued photo identification badges, which you should request to see.

If an individual shows up at your home to conduct a FEMA inspection and you have not filed

an application for assistance, FEMA requests that you immediately contact the Department of Homeland Security, Office of the Inspector General at (800) 323-8603 or www.oig.dhs.gov. If you attempt to file an application for assistance, but find that someone has already filed an application in your name, FEMA requests that you call the Disaster Fraud Line at (866) 720-5721. Contacting FEMA as soon as possible may prevent payment to the individual responsible for the fraud. You can find more information at https://www.disasterassistance.gov.

If you have been a victim of this scam, you may also be a victim of identity theft. You should take the following steps: report the crime to the police and ask the police to issue a police report of identity theft; report the fraud to the three major credit bureaus, Equifax at (800) 525-6285, Experian 1355 West Street, Redding, CA 96001  Phone: (530) 245-6300  Fax: (530) 245-6334 at (888) 397-3742, and TransUnion at (800) 680-7289; carefully review your credit reports for accounts you do not recognize or inquiries you did not authorize; and consider a credit monitoring service or a credit freeze for protection against new accounts being opened in your name. You can find more information on what to do if you suspect you are a victim of identity theft on the Attorney General’s website at https://oag.ca.gov/idtheft/facts/victim-checklist.