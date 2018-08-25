On Thursday, August 23rd, 2018, at approximately 10:45 A.M., Redding Police Officers responded to the call of a deceased subject under a bridge in the 2700 block of Favretto Avenue in south Redding. Upon arrival officers located a deceased male. Redding Police Officers and Investigators conducted interviews and collected evidence at the scene.

On Friday, August 24th, 2018, additional interviews were conducted at the Redding Police Department Investigations Division. The interviews resulted in the recovery of additional evidence. Two of the subjects who were interviewed ultimately confessed to participating in the murder of the deceased male.

22 year old Lindsey Ann Waite of Redding, and 22 year old Russell David Karfs Lewis were both arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail for murder. All of those involved in this incident are acquaintances and are all transients in the Redding area.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.