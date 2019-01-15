Click on ad for more info

Due to the federal government shutdown, people eligible for CalFresh in February 2019 may receive their benefits early, in an attempt to avoid any negative effects of the shutdown. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued this instruction because they have not received an appropriation to fund CalFresh beyond January 20.

Those who receive their February benefits earlier than usual must budget carefully, as these are the only benefits they will receive before the end of February. Those just applying for CalFresh or renewing their benefits in January will get February food benefits through normal processes and on their normal issuance dates, as long as they are still eligible and federal reserve funds have been determined available. The Women, Infants and Children program (WIC) has adequate funding for Shasta County clients through March 2019. Nurse-Family Partnership, Medi-Cal and other health services programs will not be financially impacted by the government shutdown. For updated information as it becomes available, please follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by searching @shastahhsa.