THE GENERAL ELECTION IS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2018

Cathy Darling Allen, County Clerk/Registrar of Voters, announces that the voter registration deadline is Monday, October 22, 2018. Online voter registration is now available at www.elections.co.shasta.ca.us or www.registertovote.ca.gov.

Vote-by-mail voting begins Monday, October 8, 2018. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 30, 2018. Vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed beginning Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

Early voting will begin Monday, October 8, 2018, and continue through 8:00 pm on Election Day, November 6, 2018. Early voting will be available at the Elections Department office at 1643 Market Street, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Voted vote-by-mail ballots can be returned to the Elections Department office or placed in one of the official ballot drop boxes located in front of the Elections Department office, Redding City Hall, Anderson City Hall, and the Shasta Lake Community Center.

Official ballot drop boxes can also be found inside the following Holiday Market/Sav•Mor store locations during their regular business hours: Placer Street, Hartnell Avenue, and Westside Road in Redding; Deschutes Road in Palo Cedro; and Gaspoint Road in Cottonwood. On Election Day only, vote-by-mail ballots may be returned to any polling place in Shasta County.

The deadline for all hand-delivered vote-by-mail ballots is 8:00 p.m., Election Day, November 6, 2018. All ballots mailed to the Elections Department must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, November 6, 2018, and received no later than Friday, November 9, 2018.

Polling place locations and official voter information can be found on the County’s website. Voter information guides for voters voting at the polls will be mailed beginning Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

For further information about voter registration, vote-by-mail voting, or this election, go to www.elections.co.shasta.ca.us or contact the Shasta County Elections Department at 225-5730 located at 1643 Market Street, in the Market Street Promenade.