Shasta Regional Community Foundation reports that the North State Giving Tuesday website at www.northstategives.org is now accepting advanced scheduling of donations for the 123 participating nonprofits in Shasta and Siskiyou counties. “Like bill-pay banking, a donor can register and choose any organizations to support and the transaction will process on November 28th,” says Program Officer Amanda Hutchings of the Community Foundation. “This year, payment options include e-check, credit or debit card at the secure online giving portal.” All scheduled donations will count towards nonprofits’ online totals for over $85,000 of incentives offered on the day of giving.

Giving Tuesday, this year on November 28th, is a worldwide recognized day of giving back that follows two days of holiday ‘deals’ at Thanksgiving time – Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Community Foundation is leading North State Giving Tuesday, a 14-hour online giving portal event at www.northstategives.org for the third consecutive year. The minimum donation amount is $10 and a donor can give to multiple organizations in one simple transaction. Hourly random prize drawings sponsored by local businesses will occur at the top of each hour and will be announced on the website and throughout social media during the 6 AM – 8 PM online event.

Visit the website at www.northstategives.org to explore the participating nonprofits and follow the excitement of the day on social media via the Community Foundation’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram sites and #NorthStateGivingTuesday.