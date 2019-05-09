On May 6, 2019, the Redding Police Department learned of an assault that took place possibly in the downtown Redding parking structure. The assault was videotaped and posted to several social media outlets. There were no known reports of the assault reported by any victims. Redding Police officers began checking the area where the assault believed to have occurred and located the victim depicted on the video. The victim, in this case, is a local transient and he sustained visible injuries to his face as a result of the attack.

After identifying the victim, the Redding Police Investigations Division began to follow up with the case. With the help of a Shasta County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer, the identity of the suspect was determined.

An arrest warrant along with a search warrant was obtained for the 15 year old juvenile responsible for the assault. On the afternoon of May 7, 2019, Redding Police Investigators located and arrested the juvenile at his home in the Cottonwood area. The juvenile was booked into the Shasta County Juvenile Hall for felony assault. The name of the responsible juvenile and adult victim in this case will not be released at this time.

This investigation is ongoing with additional witnesses being sought. Anyone with information is urged to contact Redding Police Investigations at 530-225-4200.