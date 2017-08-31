Correction: Helena Fire remapped to approximately 5,000 acres burned

Incident: Helena Fire Wildfire

Released: 3 hrs. ago

Status

Acres Burned: approximately 5,000

Cause: under investigation

Date/Time Reported: August 30, 2017

Time Reported: 5:05 p.m.

Percent Contained: 0%

Expected Containment: Unknown

Resources

Crews: 4 Hand Crews

Smokejumpers: 3

Engines: 13

Water Tenders: 4

Dozers: 3

Aircraft on order

Total Resources Assigned: 286 personnel

Current Fire Situation: The Helena Fire is burning along Highway 299 and is burning on both sides of the Trinity River. It is currently approximately 5,000 acres with 0% containment. A Type 1 Incident Management Team has been requested. The Helena Fire is under unified command with CAL FIRE.

Evacuations: The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for residents between Helena and Oregon Mountain Summit, including the Canyon Creeks area. An evacuation center has been established at the First Baptist Church in Weaverville located at 1261 Main Street across from Suzie’s Bakery. Large animals may be taken to Lowden Park located on Washington Street between Hwy 3 and Hwy 299.

Road Closures: State Route 299 is closed east of Junction City (near milepost 45) and west of Helena Bridge. Travelers should take alternate routes.

Weather Concerns: The area is under an excessive heat warning and the fire is experiencing high terrain driven winds.

Additional fire information can be obtained by visitinghttps://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5564/. A fire information number has been set up at (530) 628-0039. Those who have been evacuated can also call (530) 623-1726 to have their contact information placed on a list so that they can later be notified by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office about any property damage.