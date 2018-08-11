On August 11, 2018, Officers from the Redding Police Department were involved in a pursuit which ended in a collision at the Diestelhorst pedestrian bridge. After the collision, the driver who was initially unidentified, jumped off the bridge and landed on the river trail. He sustained major injuries as a result of the fall. Life saving measures were taken but he was later pronounced deceased by paramedics on scene. This incident was documented in a detailed press release earlier this date.

The subject was positively identified today as Drew Michael Pereau, 27 years of Redding. The Coroner’s Office confirmed his identity and notified the next of kin.

Pereau has an extensive criminal history including four DUI convictions since 2012 in multiple jurisdictions throughout the state. At the time of this incident, Pereau was driving on a suspended license. His license has been suspended multiple times for driving under the influence of alcohol. Pereau was currently on probation which states he was not to commit a criminal offense, refuse a blood alcohol test or drive a vehicle with alcohol in his blood. He was also ordered to consume no alcohol and drive only if licensed and insured. Additionally, he was restricted to operating vehicles equipped with a DMV ordered ignition interlock device. The vehicle he was driving during this incident did not have an IID installed.