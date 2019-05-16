On May 10, 2019, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to an island on the Sacramento River near Girvan Road in Redding, California regarding a deceased person found at that location.

The decedent was positively identified as 64 year old Carol Marie Holmes of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination has been completed. At this time, foul play does not appear to be a factor, although the investigation is still ongoing. Cause of death is pending further investigation and toxicology results. This case is under investigation by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office.