On July 29, 2018, at approximately 9:00 a.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Market Street in Keswick, California regarding a fatality resulting from the Carr Fire. The decedent was found deceased by emergency personnel inside a structure, which sustained major fire damage.

The decedent has been identified as 62-year-old Daniel Edward Bush of Keswick, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination has been completed.