On December 19, 2018, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Interstate 5 North of Knighton Road in Redding, California regarding a fatal vehicle collision. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 61 year old Gary Michael Flint of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. The incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.