The weather is getting cooler, the kids are back in school and that means it’s almost time for flu season. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older including pregnant women. Each year on average in the U.S., 226,000 people are hospitalized and 36,000 die from the flu. Those most at risk are young children, the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions. Visit your health care provider or one of the many retail locations that offer the flu vaccine, including many drug and grocery stores.

Shasta County HHSA also offers a number of ways for you and your family to get a flu shot:

There will be a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday, October 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2650 Breslauer Way.

Vaccine is also available by appointment only at the Public Health Clinic at 2650 Breslauer Way in Redding. Call 225-5591 to schedule an appointment.

Flu shots from Public Health are $12 each. Cash, check, Medi-Cal and Medicare Part B are accepted (no private insurance). Ask about the availability of other important vaccines for pneumonia and whooping cough.

For more information, visit www.shastaflushots.com or call 225-5591.