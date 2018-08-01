wilderness.org/alert

Dear Editor;

The website WildAlerts has an update on the Land and Water Conservation Fund. This act, originated in 1964, through bipartisan commitment to funding our natural areas, providing clean water, preserving cultural heritage and providing recreational opportunities for us all, without using ANY taxpayer dollars, is up for renewal by September 30th. $900 million a year is generated by a small portion of royalties generated by offshore oil and gas drilling. Congress annually siphons off funds and redirects them leaving many of the projects delayed or unfunded. Just ask our local park managers about consistent funding.

Outdoor recreation industry contributes roughly $887 billion to our annual US economy and supports 7.6 million jobs. We want to support this action. It is of service to many of us here in the north state.

The Warrior Expeditions which assists veterans to transition back to civilian life use LWCF supported Appalachian Continental Divide and Pacific Crest trails for their program. And are hardy supporters of the LWCF.

Outdoor recreation is a large factor to the economy in the north state. This is worth a phone call, text or email to our local representatives in Congress to say Support the Land and Water Conservation Act and appropriate ALL of the funds to the backlogged projects which have been on hold waiting for funding!!! Mr. La Malfa’s office number is: 223-5898, Diane Feinstein: 415-393-0707 and Kamala Harris: 415-981-9369.

September 21 noon to 3. $10 requested contribution 10 to noon at The California Alliance for Retired Americans will host a candidate and town hall forum right here in Redding at the city hall 777 Cypress in the community room onto 3. $10 requested contribution www.californiaalliance.org . local number 243-4881 with meetings every third Fri of the monthat 900 Locust Street in Redding.

Susan Bradfield,

Palo Cedro