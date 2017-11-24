After family and friends have left and it’s time to clean up, you might find yourself a little overwhelmed by looking at all of those Thanksgiving leftovers.

Thankfully, there are many ways to make use all of that extra food in dozens of meal ideas. Such as Turkey sandwiches, Turkey Chili, Sweet Potato Soup, Turkey sloppy joes, Turkey pot pies, or throw several of those leftovers together for a leftover Thanksgiving casserole. But, the best leftover’s meal is to save the turkey carcass cook down to make turkey noodle/rice soup.

In addition to repurposing your food, make sure to compost and recycle whenever possible. Make sure to rinse out cans and jar and paper products and put them in their respective recycle bins.

At Thanksgiving, many Americans are thankful for a fantastic feast. And with the feast comes the challenge of dealing with an influx of food waste, but also an opportunity for increased participation in composting and recycling.

The National Waste & Recycling Association has produced some helpful tips for composting and recycling for a green Thanksgiving.

According to WorldWatch Institute, Americans generate three times as much food waste between Thanksgiving and New Year’s as we do the rest of the year. Annually, the world trashes approximately one-third of all the food it produces, and the U.S. is responsible for more than 36 million tons of that.

Thankfully, there’s ways to reduce that amount. Nearly two-thirds of Americans agree that eating Thanksgiving leftovers are even more important than the dinner itself! For them, leftovers may be the highlight of the holiday season, but there are other ways to make your holiday more sustainable.

