In response to the Planning Commission’s approval for the proposed rezoning of Area 3 sites 11 and 12 located in southwest Palo Cedro—Gilbert Drive, an impromptu town meeting was formed on Tuesday, Aug. 29, within a 24-hour period drawing close to 200 community members in opposition. (article on meeting in works) The rezoning project will now be presented to the Board of Supervisors for final approval.

The two Palo Cedro sites under consideration are behind Allen and Dahl Funeral Home that consists of site 11— 4.5 acres and site 12— 3.5 acres, a total of eight acres with an open site in between. Four areas were chosen for the Shasta County 2014-2019 Housing Element Update Proposed Rezone Program throughout Shasta County that includes the Palo Cedro Area 3 proposal. Full environmental report link

Planning Division Manager Kim Hunter explained how they chose the designated areas—1) infrastructure served by or near community water and sewer to the site; 2) volunteered landowners interest; and 3) the intent to spread the sites out to different areas rather than just one area. “There will be no restriction in the works, just changing the colors on the map so to speak, and yes opening up the possibility for affordable housing, but it also could be high-in senior housing or high-in luxury condos. As of right now, there are no projects/developments associated with these proposed sites. This is just map changes for housing on which it is a very complicated and state-mandated,” said Hunter.

On Sept. 11, 2018, the proposed General Plan Amendment 13-003 for the area rezoning will be on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors agenda. The board meets regularly each Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers located on the second floor of the Shasta County Administration Center, 1450 Court Street, Suite 263, Redding. Those attending that wish to speak to the board, will need to fill out a form —located on-line or at the chamber.

Link for Full General Plan Amendment 13-003