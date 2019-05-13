The community is invited to two important and inspiring events on the weekend of May 31st-June 1st to honor Genocide Awareness Month.

Friday, May 31st: Interfaith Prayer Vigil on the Sundial Bridge for Sudan and all victims of genocide will take place on Friday, May 31 at 7:00 PM. Participants will meet at the south end of the bridge for a Prayer Circle and then move on to the bridge for five minutes of silent prayer.

Saturday, June 1st: Film Screening and Panel Discussion: “Faces of Genocide” will be shown at the First United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 1 at 7:00 PM. Survivors of genocide speak for themselves in this short documentary that explores the culture of cruelty that humanity has allowed to endure. The film, winner of the Outstanding Achievement in Filmmaking for short films at the recent Newport Beach Film Festival, will be followed by a panel that includes Associate Producer and Writer Diane Sampson; Esther Sprague, founder and director of Sudan Unlimited; and Egon Harrasser, Board Member of Shasta County Citizens Advocating Respect.

“Faces of Genocide” is about more than just a particular genocide or a specific country. Through the unflinching and raw first-person accounts of survivors, it exposes the history of genocidal crime that continues to this day. After each genocide, humanity has exclaimed: “never again.” By now, at the beginning of the 21st century, we should have certified our commitment to that ideal. But time and time again the crime of genocide continues. “Never again” has become the world’s most unfulfilled promise.

Refreshments will be provided and a free will offering will be taken.

These events are sponsored by Genocide No More—Save Darfur, First United Methodist Church, Shasta County Citizens Advocating Respect (SCCAR), and Temple Beth Israel.