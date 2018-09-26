Last year nearly 200 people celebrated more than 460 years of sobriety at Recovery Happens. The community is invited to honor the accomplishments made by those in recovery at this year’s event.

Recovery Happens is Saturday, September 29th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lake Redding Park Gazebo on Rio Dr. in Redding. Enjoy FREE BBQ, live performances by The Nick Ciampi Band, Stormy Weather, AfterThot and DJ Mike Flanagan, as well as inspiring testimonials by Stand Against Stigma’s Brave Faces Speakers and a mini resource fair.

This event is one of the thousands of celebrations nationwide taking place in September to observe National Recovery Month. By honoring the accomplishments of those in recovery, we reduce the stigma faced by people who are struggling or have struggled with substance use issues, and show the community that recovery is achievable with support and treatment.

Recovery Happens is sponsored by the Redding Rancheria, Win River, Signarama and Palfini Financial, Right Road Recovery Programs, About Time Recovery, Empire Recovery Center, Visions of the Cross, Aegis Treatment Centers, Hope Recovery, Stand Against Stigma and the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency.