Shasta Regional Community Foundation has received donations both big and small designated for disaster relief from the Carr Fire. “The amazing response of donations coming from within and beyond our region is humbling,” said Kerry Caranci, Chief Executive Officer of Shasta Regional Community Foundation. “We are honored to be a trusted recipient to manage these funds for the greatest good in the Carr Fire recovery.”

Over $3.5 million has been raised for the Community Disaster Relief Fund and the Community Foundation continues to receive contributions from individuals, corporations and foundation donors. Spread by the enthusiasm and sharing primarily on social media, fundraising campaigns designating the Community Disaster Relief Fund have been offered by Redding Bank of Commerce, Sierra Pacific Industries, United Airlines, U.S. Soccer and Megan Rapinoe, the rock band Styxx, the Redd Sun Music Festival, and many other local businesses and individuals.

The Community Foundation is happy to announce its first grant award recipient. Northern Valley Catholic Social Service (NVCSS) was presented a check for $50,000 to assist Carr Fire survivors with utility deposits and rental assistance. “Now that most emergency needs have been met in the wake of the Carr Fire, we are moving into a new stage of recovery where needs such as rental assistance and utility deposit assistance are key,” says Cathy Wyatt, Executive Director of NVCSS. “With our long-standing history of providing such services to members of our community, we know we can help survivors of the Carr Fire in a very tangible way. Our strong relationship with the Community Foundation together with the opportunities made possible by their Community Disaster Relief Fund will benefit many.” Survivors looking to access this opportunity should call 530-247-3352 or email cpenn@nvcss.org.

All funds raised in the Community Disaster Relief Fund for the Carr Fire will be used to support nonprofit organizations and public entities that have a defined role in the short-term and long-term recovery from the fire. Applications are now available online at the Community Foundation’s website to submit grant requests from this fund.

For more information about the fund, contact Shasta Regional Community Foundation at 530-244-1219.

###

About Shasta Regional Community Foundation

The Shasta Regional Community Foundation is a resource building organization in Shasta and Siskiyou counties dedicated to promoting philanthropy by connecting people who care with causes that matter. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $23,000,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations. For more information, call the Shasta Regional Community Foundation at (530) 244-1219 or visit www.shastarcf.org.