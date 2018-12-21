Shasta Regional Community Foundation recently released the final event totals for the November 27, 2018 online North State Giving Tuesday fundraising event. The 178 participating nonprofits in Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties raised a collective $872,884 in online donations for their charities. Many donors also opted to contribute to Carr and Camp Fire recovery during the event; grants from these donations have been distributed for immediate needs in both Shasta and Butte counties. “There is a significant need for winter-related items. Through funds donated as part of North State Giving Tuesday, we’ve been able to fund items such as gas cards, power poles, and Home Depot gift cards,” said Kerry Caranci, Chief Executive Officer at the Community Foundation.

This is the fourth year that the Community Foundation has hosted an online event for qualifying, local nonprofits. “With a record 6,457 donations received at www.northstategives.org on November 27th, this event shows that our region has deep reserves of compassion and generosity, even given the disaster challenges we have faced this past season” said Amanda Hutchings, Program Officer at Shasta Regional Community Foundation.

The North State Giving Tuesday website is made possible in part by Redding Bank of Commerce, a presenting sponsor of the event for the fourth year in a row. “We are very thankful to have also had the support of 14 local business sponsors that each gave away $1,000 to one randomly drawn nonprofit during each hour of the event,” said Hutchings. “Community Grants from Pacific Power Foundation and WalMart also contributed to a successful day for the participating organizations,” she added. The Community Foundation will publish an event summary early in the new year. It will include more details made possible by improved reporting features on the website.

Next year, North State Giving Tuesday will again be the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, December 3, 2019. For detailed results, visit the website at www.northstategives.org/leaderboards.

For more information about the event, contact Amanda Hutchings at amanda@shastarcf.org or call 530.244.1219.

About Shasta Regional Community Foundation

Shasta Regional Community Foundation is a resource building organization in Shasta and Siskiyou counties dedicated to promoting philanthropy by connecting people who care with causes that matter. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $25,000,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations. For more information, call Shasta Regional Community Foundation at (530) 244-1219 or visit www.shastarcf.org.