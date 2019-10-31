Giving Tuesday is a movement that began in 2012 to promote charitable giving during the Thanksgiving holiday season. It has become an international phenomenon with billions of dollars donated online to nonprofit organizations on the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving Day. North State Giving Tuesday is a regional effort hosted by Shasta Regional Community Foundation for the benefit of over 170 local participating nonprofit organizations and public agencies.

Merchants Bank of Commerce has contributed $7,500 as Presenting Sponsor of North State Giving Tuesday with Shasta Regional Community Foundation for the fifth straight year. “We are so grateful for this significant gift from our friends at Merchants Bank of Commerce,” said Kerry Caranci, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Foundation. “North State Giving Tuesday’s past success has been anchored by the Bank’s support of the hosting costs of the event website portal, and we are pleased that they are joining us again this year.”

The Pacific Power Foundation has awarded a $2,500 Community Grant to Shasta Regional Community Foundation in support of North State Giving Tuesday on December 3, 2019 at www.NorthStateGives.org.

“We’re proud to support organizations that offer opportunities to empower other nonprofits to raise much needed unrestricted funding,” said Monte Mendenhall, Pacific Power Regional Business Manager. “The proven success of the Community Foundation’s organizational efforts for the one-day online giving campaign held each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving helps us see the far-reaching return on this grant investment.”

Over $60,000 in a variety of random and performance-based prizes will be given away on December 3rd to participating nonprofits. All are made possible by the generosity of 14 local business hourly sponsors and the Knodel Family Endowment Fund of the Community Foundation.

North State Giving Tuesday is an online networking and giving event that provides registered nonprofit organizations in Siskiyou, Shasta and Tehama counties the opportunity to gain exposure and start relationships with new donors, and for people to come together to raise as much money as possible for participating organizations within a 14-hour period. Using the www.northstategives.org website, donors can choose to give toward as many of their favorite nonprofits as they desire with a minimum $10 donation. Participating organizations are searchable by name and field of interest.

“The nonprofit sector in our region includes many incredible organizations that are doing extraordinary things,” said Amanda Hutchings, Community Foundation’s Program Officer. “North State Giving Tuesday is a unique opportunity for the public to learn about the difference these nonprofits make in our communities and a chance to express gratitude by donating.”

Donors can schedule their gifts in advance beginning November 19th at www.northstategives.org. Using the hashtag #NorthStateGivingTuesday, follow the excitement on social media of this annual regional event.

About Shasta Regional Community Foundation

Shasta Regional Community Foundation impacts the North State region through the power of giving. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $26 million in grants, made possible by the generosity of its fundholders and professional fund management practices. For more information, call Shasta Regional Community Foundation at (530) 244-1219 or visit www.shastarcf.org.