The Burney Regional Community Fund was established at Shasta Regional Community Foundation to address the needs of the Greater Burney Region – Burney, Cassel, Fall River Mills, Hat Creek, McArthur, and Old Station. Grants from the Burney Regional Community Fund are awarded to nonprofit organizations and public entities through a competitive process, providing financial resources to organizations and programs based on specific criteria established by local community leaders. Local community members from the service area volunteer to aid in the review process and make decisions.

The grant cycle is announced each January with applications typically due in March and awards announced by the end of May. The following awards totaling $38,296.00 were recently announced for the 2017-2018 fiscal year, bringing the cumulative total dispersed from the Burney Regional Community Fund since inception to over $340,000.

Shasta Regional Community Foundation is pleased to offer services that assist both the donor and the Burney Region by making grants to address immediate needs and to ensure thoughtful stewardship with an endowment fund for the benefit of the community in perpetuity. Visit the website at www.shastarcf.org where updates on grant workshops and grant cycles in the Burney region are posted. For more information, contact Program Officer, Amanda Hutchings at 530-244-1219 or email amanda@shastarcf.org.

About Shasta Regional Community Foundation

The Shasta Regional Community Foundation is a resource building organization in Shasta and Siskiyou counties dedicated to promoting philanthropy by connecting people who care with causes that matter. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $21,000,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations. For more information, call the Shasta Regional Community Foundation at (530) 244-1219 or visit www.shastarcf.org.