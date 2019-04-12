The Burney Regional Community Fund was established at Shasta Regional Community Foundation to address the needs of the Greater Burney Region – Burney, Cassel, Fall River Mills, Hat Creek, McArthur, and Old Station. Grants from the Burney Regional Community Fund are awarded to nonprofit organizations and public entities through a competitive process, providing financial resources to organizations and programs based on specific criteria established by local community leaders. Local community members from the service area volunteer to aid in the review process and make recommendations.

The grant cycle is announced each January with applications typically due in March and awards announced by the end of May. The following awards totaling $38,465.00 were recently announced for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, bringing the cumulative total dispersed from the Burney Regional Community Fund since inception to over $375,000.

Organization Name Amount Awarded Purpose Girls on the Run of the North State $4,970 To provide GOTR programming to 45 3rd-4th grade girls in Spring 2020 at Burney Elementary Inter-Mountain Fair Heritage Foundation $5,655 To replace 15 electric outdoor lights with solar powered LED lamp and poles Intermountain Healthcare Foundation $6,322 To purchase 2 awnings for outdoor area at the Burney Annex McArthur Fire Protection District $6,085 To fund 2 sets of new structural firefighting personal protective equipment Mercy Foundation North $7,403 To purchase convection steamer & hot and cold food delivery bags for meals delivered to seniors in the Intermountain area SNIPPP (Spay & Neuter Intermountain Pets & Pet Placement) $5,000 To provide rescue and placement services for dogs/cats, spay/neuter services, and rabies shots for animals Tri County Community Network $3,030 To purchase engineered wood fiber for play area of Bailey Park $38,465 TOTAL

Shasta Regional Community Foundation is pleased to offer services that assist both the donor and the Burney Region by making grants to address immediate needs and to ensure thoughtful stewardship with an endowment fund for the benefit of the community in perpetuity. Visit the website at www.shastarcf.org /grants where updates on grant workshops and grant cycles in the Burney region are posted. For more information, contact Program Officer, Amanda Hutchings at 530-244-1219 or email amanda@shastarcf.org .