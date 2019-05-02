Local Shasta County nonprofit organizations were recently awarded grants to assist with operational support through the Safety Net Funding Opportunity provided by The McConnell Fund of Shasta Regional Community Foundation. Organizations experiencing a reduction in revenue and/or an increase in service needs because of the 2018 Carr Fire submitted requests for $5,000 – $15,000. Applications were reviewed and recommended for awards by a local community grant panel.

“Shortly after the Carr Fire, we heard from many of our local nonprofit partners that there was a significant need for operational support given an increased demand for services or a decline in revenue from fundraising events or donations, said Amanda Hutchings, Program Officer at the Community Foundation. “Our partners at The McConnell Foundation, in recognition of the hard and tireless work of our local nonprofit community, allocated dollars to aid with operational support. This rare, but impactful, funding opportunity will make a significant difference for each of these nonprofits.”

The following organizations were awarded a total of $55,264 in grants for the associated purposes:

Organization Name Amount Awarded Purpose Family Dynamics Resource Center $15,000 To help send 30 children to Camp Hope this summer given regularly received grants were cut in half due to redirection to Carr Fire efforts Lassen Park Foundation $8,600 To support organizational operating costs traditionally funded from annual fundraisers that underperformed due to Carr Fire Northern Valley Catholic Social Service $13,789 To support CASA and Youth Counseling Program & Teen Services that are traditionally funded from annual fundraisers that underperformed due to Carr Fire United Way of Northern California $15,000 To employ a part-time case coordinator as demand for program services has dramatically increased Whiskeytown Environmental School Community $2,875 Provide gap funding dollars so students from Buckeye School of the Arts can attend 2019 WES Camp



Shasta Regional Community Foundation is a resource building organization in Shasta and Siskiyou counties dedicated to promoting philanthropy by connecting people who care with causes that matter. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $26,000,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations. For more information, call Shasta Regional Community Foundation at (530) 244-1219 or visit www.shastarcf.org.