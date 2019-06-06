Shasta Regional Community Foundation is pleased to announce the distribution of 195 awards to deserving students for the upcoming 2019-20 academic year. The scholarships and low-interest loans help to fund a recipient’s trade school, community college, university, or medical school education. Award criteria may be based on community service, grades, financial need, extra-curricular activities, and other donor specified qualifications.
“It is wonderful to be able to share in the recipient’s excitement when they learn of their awards,” says Program Associate, Miriam Leal. “Our scholarship fund holders are so generous in their support of local youth as they pursue post-secondary education.”
In addition to providing support to the award selection process as needed, the Community Foundation staff administers all fiduciary responsibilities ensuring that the scholarship funds are deposited in the student’s name at their designated accredited post-secondary institution. Link to the full-color report
For more information about scholarship programs managed by the Community Foundation, contact Program Associate, Miriam Leal or visit the website.
|SCHOLARSHIP FUND
|Student Name, County
|Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship
|Megan Banwarth, Modoc
|Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship
|Tanner Darst, Tehama
|Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship
|Alex Diaz, Shasta
|Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship
|Blake Haigh, Out of State
|Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship
|Olivia Hanna, Siskiyou
|Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship
|Megan Hufford, Out of State
|Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship
|Gwendolyn Johnson, Siskiyou
|Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship
|Emily Kramer, Siskiyou
|Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship
|Cole Morrison, Shasta
|Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship
|Madeline Pitto, Solano
|Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship
|Reed Pritchard, Tehama
|Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship
|Elizabeth Vietheer, Sacramento
|Balma Family Scholarship
|Makaiyla Fisher, Shasta
|Balma Family Scholarship
|Jana White, Shasta
|Brian W. Hicks Scholarship
|Sheetal Bapu, Shasta
|Brian W. Hicks Scholarship
|Chase Conner, Shasta
|Brian W. Hicks Scholarship
|Deborah Ford, Shasta
|Brian W. Hicks Scholarship
|Amanda Hartt, Shasta
|Brian W. Hicks Scholarship
|Natalie Wang, Shasta
|Don and Debbie Bankson Scholarship
|Kaylee Corless, Shasta
|CRTA Division 16 Scholarship
|Sydney Frazier, Shasta
|Donna Borlaug Citizenship Scholarship
|Caden Corontzos, Shasta
|Dr. Donald & Ann Gleason Memorial Scholarship
|Sheetal Bapu, Shasta
|Dr. Donald & Ann Gleason Memorial Scholarship
|Eric Bornman, Shasta
|Dr. Donald & Ann Gleason Memorial Scholarship
|Cory Brigmon, Shasta
|Dr. Donald & Ann Gleason Memorial Scholarship
|Trent Keeler, Shasta
|Dr. Donald & Ann Gleason Memorial Scholarship
|Andre Ramirez, Shasta
|Dr. Frank L. Doane Memorial Scholarship
|Kara Beckwith, Tehama
|Dr. Frank L. Doane Memorial Scholarship
|Maggie Winning*, Tehama
|Dr. Frank L. Doane Memorial Scholarship
|Angela Diaz*, Tehama
|FWF ’62 Scholarship
|Sophie Bunton, Shasta
|Glen Hawk Sr. Endowed Scholarship
|Brooke MacGregor, Shasta
|Gregory L. Morris II Memorial Scholarship
|Bailey Alexander, Shasta
|Ivy B. Horr Medical Education Loan
|Trent Keeler, Shasta
|Ivy B. Horr Medical Education Loan
|Alexandria Landis, Shasta
|Jim and Dolores Cusick Memorial Scholarship
|Heidi Ristuccia, Siskiyou
|Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship
|Bailey Alexander, Shasta
|Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship
|Kailee Bowling, Tehama
|Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship
|Max Ramirez, Shasta
|Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship
|Karli Rodriguez, Tehama
|Ken Putnam Choral Music Scholarship
|Kinley Hartigan, Shasta
|Key Club Scholarship
|Rachel Bader, Shasta
|Key Club Scholarship
|Destinee Her, Shasta
|Key Club Scholarship
|Jacob Patel, Shasta
|Kohn Family Scholarship Fund
|Sophie Bunton, Shasta
|Kohn Family Scholarship Fund
|Ian Garcia*, Shasta
|Kohn Family Scholarship Fund
|Sofia Martin*, Shasta
|Kohn Family Scholarship Fund
|Carlos Magana-Manzo*, Shasta
|Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Scholarship
|Nolan Johnson, Siskiyou
|Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Scholarship
|Chanel Berg, Siskiyou
|Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Scholarship – Robert McGregor Memorial Award
|Gage Kinkade, Siskiyou
|Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Scholarship Robert McGregor Memorial Award
|Nolan Johnson, Siskiyou
|Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Scholarship Sally Garcia Memorial Award
|Annadelle Taylor, Siskiyou
|Mt. Shasta Memorial Endowed Scholarship
|Annadelle Taylor, Siskiyou
|Prudence Rose Kennedy Scholarship
|Elizabeth Maniscalco, Shasta
|Prudence Rose Kennedy Scholarship
|Annadelle Taylor, Siskiyou
|Prudence Rose Kennedy Scholarship
|Chris Bachmann, Siskiyou
|Prudence Rose Kennedy Scholarship
|Bailey Alexander, Shasta
|Prudence Rose Kennedy Scholarship
|Karli Rodriguez, Tehama
|Reach Higher Scholarship
|Jacob Bohatch, Shasta
|Reach Higher Scholarship
|Crystal Rangel, Shasta
|Reach Higher Scholarship
|Alex Isaacson, Shasta
|Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr. Memorial Scholarship
|Trinity Apodaca, Siskiyou
|Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr. Memorial Scholarship
|Katherine Corona, Colusa
|Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr. Memorial Scholarship
|Shakira Florence Fangonilo, Sacramento
|Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr. Memorial Scholarship
|Elizabeth Fuller, Tehama
|Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr. Memorial Scholarship
|Destinee Her, Shasta
|Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr. Memorial Scholarship
|Ashley Lanzi, Shasta
|Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr. Memorial Scholarship
|Rebecca Ross, Glenn
|Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr. Memorial Scholarship
|Sophia Rowe, Sacramento
|Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr. Memorial Scholarship
|Lillyanna Silveira, Glenn
|Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr. Memorial Scholarship
|Tina Yap, Shasta
|Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship
|Alec Burgess, Shasta
|Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship
|Beau Forest, Shasta
|Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship
|Destinee Her, Shasta
|Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship
|Elijah Simas, Shasta
|Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship
|Adam Taylor, Shasta
|Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship
|Erica Bade, Shasta
|Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship
|Ryan Kinder, Shasta
|Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship
|Aislinn Matagulay, Shasta
|Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship
|Tina Yap, Shasta
|Redding Electric Utility – Community College & Technical School Scholarship
|Crystal Cash, Shasta
|Redding Electric Utility – Community College & Technical School Scholarship
|Drake Serr, Shasta
|Redding Electric Utility – Community College & Technical School Scholarship
|Jenna Wallace, Shasta
|Redding Electric Utility – Community College & Technical School Scholarship
|Christopher Keaton, Shasta
|Redding Electric Utility – Community College & Technical School Scholarship
|Roman Madrid, Shasta
|Redding Electric Utility – Community College & Technical School Scholarship
|Max Ramirez, Shasta
|Redding Electric Utility – Community College & Technical School Scholarship
|Nassima Boulazreg, Shasta
|Savage Scholarship
|Mia Collins, Trinity
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Sophie Bunton, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|McKenna Jacona, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Emiley Johnson, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Katlyn Lakey, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Kevin O’Brien, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Caitlyn Poteet, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Karli Rodriguez, Tehama
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Vanessa Span, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Mark Stephens, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Lucy Thomason, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Connor Wayne, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Madilyn Bankson*, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Zack Caples*, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Jaykob Caples*, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Madison Corder*, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Jason Deaver*, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Allyson Drury*, Tehama
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Tanner Durfee*, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Beau Forest*, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Taylor Gallaty*, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Skylar Glines*, Tehama
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Trent Keeler*, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Emilie Louisell*, Tehama
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Sofia Martin*, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Javas Nune*, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Autumn Poole*, Tehama
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Mira Reginato*, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Shane Rhodes*, Tehama
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Christian Shupe*, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Josh Shupe*, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Coleman Thomason*, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Darby Twight*, Shasta
|Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship
|Elias Urlie*, Shasta
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Araceli Arreola, Tulare
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Abrahan Valenzuela, Butte
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Javier Barajas, Placer
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Yesenia Barajas Perez, Stanislaus
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Julia Basilio, Tulare
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Johanna Beltran, Tulare
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Daniel Bustillos, Stanislaus
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Nicabec Casido, Lake
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Juliana Castillo, Kern
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Nina Crossen, Humboldt
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Kobe Cuellar, Shasta
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Jessica Dean, Siskiyou
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Nicole Downey, Siskiyou
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Angel Finefrock, Tehama
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Xavier Gomez, San Mateo
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Cheymy Manzo, Madera
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Kaitlyn Harrington, Tehama
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Mackenzie Harris, Butte
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Destinee Her, Shasta
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Fernando Hernandez, Kern
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Siobhan Hernandez, Sonoma
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Madeline Holmes, Humboldt
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Jon Hoogendoorn Jr, Lake
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Gwendolyn Johnson, Siskiyou
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Lexi Jones, Shasta
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Gurbakhash Kaur, Yuba
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Emily Kozlowski, Fresno
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Alyssa Lacey, Butte
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Ashley Lanzi, Shasta
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Ivan Leon, Tulare
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|John Liang, Sacramento
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Nicole Liu, San Mateo
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Jessa Maheras, Sutter
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Marc Mercado, Tehama
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Emily Nail, Shasta
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Kevin Noel Noel, Humboldt
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Tracy Nunez Mercado, Glenn
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Jenny Oregon, Fresno
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|James Pollard, Shasta
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Hannah Price, Siskiyou
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Sharanjit Purewal, Merced
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Diana Reyes Rosales, Sonoma
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Sophia Rowe, Sacramento
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Beyoncee Saetern, Butte
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Nancy Salas, Tehama
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Kayla Salinas, Humboldt
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Guadalupe Jacobo, Sonoma
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Elijah Simas, Shasta
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Tyler Simmons, Del Norte
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Rosemary Su, Lake
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Luca Szabo, Mendocino
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Carlos Trejo Vera, Contra Costa
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Kathy Vang, Yuba
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Alexia Velasquez, Yuba
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Adam Vera, Humboldt
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship
|Michael Willis, Shasta
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award
|Mason Baseley, Shasta
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award
|Morgan Baseley, Shasta
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award
|Sophie Bunton, Shasta
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award
|Dallas Daynard, Humboldt
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award
|Cassidy Gilmore, Siskiyou
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award
|William Gouker, Yuba
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award
|Fernando Hernandez, Kern
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award
|Sydney Luttrell, Fresno
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award
|Kristen Maier, Shasta
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award
|Anna Mauro, Humboldt
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award
|Emily McCabe, Butte
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award
|Brendan Quinn, Contra Costa
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award
|Dax VonRaesfeld, Butte
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award
|Kenneth Wang, Yolo
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award
|Michael Willis, Shasta
|Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award
|Zachary Wilson, Tulare