Shasta Regional Community Foundation is pleased to announce the distribution of 195 awards to deserving students for the upcoming 2019-20 academic year. The scholarships and low-interest loans help to fund a recipient’s trade school, community college, university, or medical school education. Award criteria may be based on community service, grades, financial need, extra-curricular activities, and other donor specified qualifications.

“It is wonderful to be able to share in the recipient’s excitement when they learn of their awards,” says Program Associate, Miriam Leal. “Our scholarship fund holders are so generous in their support of local youth as they pursue post-secondary education.”

In addition to providing support to the award selection process as needed, the Community Foundation staff administers all fiduciary responsibilities ensuring that the scholarship funds are deposited in the student’s name at their designated accredited post-secondary institution. Link to the full-color report

For more information about scholarship programs managed by the Community Foundation, contact Program Associate, Miriam Leal or visit the website.

SCHOLARSHIP FUND Student Name, County
Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship Megan Banwarth, Modoc
Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship Tanner Darst, Tehama
Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship Alex Diaz, Shasta
Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship Blake Haigh, Out of State
Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship Olivia Hanna, Siskiyou
Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship Megan Hufford, Out of State
Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship Gwendolyn Johnson, Siskiyou
Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship Emily Kramer, Siskiyou
Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship Cole Morrison, Shasta
Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship Madeline Pitto, Solano
Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship Reed Pritchard, Tehama
Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship Elizabeth Vietheer, Sacramento
Balma Family Scholarship Makaiyla Fisher, Shasta
Balma Family Scholarship Jana White, Shasta
Brian W. Hicks Scholarship Sheetal Bapu, Shasta
Brian W. Hicks Scholarship Chase Conner, Shasta
Brian W. Hicks Scholarship Deborah Ford, Shasta
Brian W. Hicks Scholarship Amanda Hartt, Shasta
Brian W. Hicks Scholarship Natalie Wang, Shasta
Don and Debbie Bankson Scholarship Kaylee Corless, Shasta
CRTA Division 16 Scholarship Sydney Frazier, Shasta
Donna Borlaug Citizenship Scholarship Caden Corontzos, Shasta
Dr. Donald & Ann Gleason Memorial Scholarship Sheetal Bapu, Shasta
Dr. Donald & Ann Gleason Memorial Scholarship Eric Bornman, Shasta
Dr. Donald & Ann Gleason Memorial Scholarship Cory Brigmon, Shasta
Dr. Donald & Ann Gleason Memorial Scholarship Trent Keeler, Shasta
Dr. Donald & Ann Gleason Memorial Scholarship Andre Ramirez, Shasta
Dr. Frank L. Doane Memorial Scholarship Kara Beckwith, Tehama
Dr. Frank L. Doane Memorial Scholarship Maggie Winning*, Tehama
Dr. Frank L. Doane Memorial Scholarship Angela Diaz*, Tehama
FWF ’62 Scholarship Sophie Bunton, Shasta
Glen Hawk Sr. Endowed Scholarship Brooke MacGregor, Shasta
Gregory L. Morris II Memorial Scholarship Bailey Alexander, Shasta
Ivy B. Horr Medical Education Loan Trent Keeler, Shasta
Ivy B. Horr Medical Education Loan Alexandria Landis, Shasta
Jim and Dolores Cusick Memorial Scholarship Heidi Ristuccia, Siskiyou
Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Bailey Alexander, Shasta
Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Kailee Bowling, Tehama
Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Max Ramirez, Shasta
Kelly Moravec Academic Encouragement Scholarship Karli Rodriguez, Tehama
Ken Putnam Choral Music Scholarship Kinley Hartigan, Shasta
Key Club Scholarship Rachel Bader, Shasta
Key Club Scholarship Destinee Her, Shasta
Key Club Scholarship Jacob Patel, Shasta
Kohn Family Scholarship Fund Sophie Bunton, Shasta
Kohn Family Scholarship Fund Ian Garcia*, Shasta
Kohn Family Scholarship Fund Sofia Martin*, Shasta
Kohn Family Scholarship Fund Carlos Magana-Manzo*, Shasta
Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Scholarship Nolan Johnson, Siskiyou
Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Scholarship Chanel Berg, Siskiyou
Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Scholarship –                                Robert McGregor Memorial Award Gage Kinkade, Siskiyou
Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Scholarship  Robert McGregor Memorial Award Nolan Johnson, Siskiyou
Mt. Shasta Athletic Boosters Club Scholarship  Sally Garcia Memorial Award Annadelle Taylor, Siskiyou
Mt. Shasta Memorial Endowed Scholarship Annadelle Taylor, Siskiyou
Prudence Rose Kennedy Scholarship Elizabeth Maniscalco, Shasta
Prudence Rose Kennedy Scholarship Annadelle Taylor, Siskiyou
Prudence Rose Kennedy Scholarship Chris Bachmann, Siskiyou
Prudence Rose Kennedy Scholarship Bailey Alexander, Shasta
Prudence Rose Kennedy Scholarship Karli Rodriguez, Tehama
Reach Higher Scholarship Jacob Bohatch, Shasta
Reach Higher Scholarship Crystal Rangel, Shasta
Reach Higher Scholarship Alex Isaacson, Shasta
Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr.                    Memorial Scholarship Trinity Apodaca, Siskiyou
Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr.                    Memorial Scholarship Katherine Corona, Colusa
Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr.                    Memorial Scholarship Shakira Florence Fangonilo, Sacramento
Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr.                    Memorial Scholarship Elizabeth Fuller, Tehama
Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr.                    Memorial Scholarship Destinee Her, Shasta
Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr.                    Memorial Scholarship Ashley Lanzi, Shasta
Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr.                    Memorial Scholarship Rebecca Ross, Glenn
Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr.                    Memorial Scholarship Sophia Rowe, Sacramento
Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr.                    Memorial Scholarship Lillyanna Silveira, Glenn
Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr.                    Memorial Scholarship Tina Yap, Shasta
Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship Alec Burgess, Shasta
Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship Beau Forest, Shasta
Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship Destinee Her, Shasta
Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship Elijah Simas, Shasta
Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship Adam Taylor, Shasta
Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship Erica Bade, Shasta
Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship Ryan Kinder, Shasta
Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship Aislinn Matagulay, Shasta
Redding Electric Utility – College Scholarship Tina Yap, Shasta
Redding Electric Utility – Community College &                            Technical School Scholarship Crystal Cash, Shasta
Redding Electric Utility – Community College &                            Technical School Scholarship Drake Serr, Shasta
Redding Electric Utility – Community College &                            Technical School Scholarship Jenna Wallace, Shasta
Redding Electric Utility – Community College &                            Technical School Scholarship Christopher Keaton, Shasta
Redding Electric Utility – Community College &                            Technical School Scholarship Roman Madrid, Shasta
Redding Electric Utility – Community College &                            Technical School Scholarship Max Ramirez, Shasta
Redding Electric Utility – Community College &                            Technical School Scholarship Nassima Boulazreg, Shasta
Savage Scholarship Mia Collins, Trinity
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Sophie Bunton, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship McKenna Jacona, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Emiley Johnson, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Katlyn Lakey, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Kevin O’Brien, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Caitlyn Poteet, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Karli Rodriguez, Tehama
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Vanessa Span, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Mark Stephens, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Lucy Thomason, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Connor Wayne, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Madilyn Bankson*, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Zack Caples*, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Jaykob Caples*, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Madison Corder*, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Jason Deaver*, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Allyson Drury*, Tehama
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Tanner Durfee*, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Beau Forest*, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Taylor Gallaty*, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Skylar Glines*, Tehama
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Trent Keeler*, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Emilie Louisell*, Tehama
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Sofia Martin*, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Javas Nune*, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Autumn Poole*, Tehama
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Mira Reginato*, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Shane Rhodes*, Tehama
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Christian Shupe*, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Josh Shupe*, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Coleman Thomason*, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Darby Twight*, Shasta
Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarship Elias Urlie*, Shasta
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Araceli Arreola, Tulare
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Abrahan Valenzuela, Butte
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Javier Barajas, Placer
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Yesenia Barajas Perez, Stanislaus
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Julia Basilio, Tulare
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Johanna Beltran, Tulare
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Daniel Bustillos, Stanislaus
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Nicabec Casido, Lake
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Juliana Castillo, Kern
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Nina Crossen, Humboldt
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Kobe Cuellar, Shasta
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Jessica Dean, Siskiyou
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Nicole Downey, Siskiyou
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Angel Finefrock, Tehama
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Xavier Gomez, San Mateo
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Cheymy Manzo, Madera
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Kaitlyn Harrington, Tehama
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Mackenzie Harris, Butte
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Destinee Her, Shasta
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Fernando Hernandez, Kern
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Siobhan Hernandez, Sonoma
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Madeline Holmes, Humboldt
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Jon Hoogendoorn Jr, Lake
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Gwendolyn Johnson, Siskiyou
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Lexi Jones, Shasta
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Gurbakhash Kaur, Yuba
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Emily Kozlowski, Fresno
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Alyssa Lacey, Butte
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Ashley Lanzi, Shasta
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Ivan Leon, Tulare
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship John Liang, Sacramento
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Nicole Liu, San Mateo
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Jessa Maheras, Sutter
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Marc Mercado, Tehama
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Emily Nail, Shasta
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Kevin Noel Noel, Humboldt
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Tracy Nunez Mercado, Glenn
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Jenny Oregon, Fresno
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship James Pollard, Shasta
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Hannah Price, Siskiyou
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Sharanjit Purewal, Merced
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Diana Reyes Rosales, Sonoma
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Sophia Rowe, Sacramento
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Beyoncee Saetern, Butte
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Nancy Salas, Tehama
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Kayla Salinas, Humboldt
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Guadalupe Jacobo, Sonoma
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Elijah Simas, Shasta
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Tyler Simmons, Del Norte
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Rosemary Su, Lake
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Luca Szabo, Mendocino
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Carlos Trejo Vera, Contra Costa
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Kathy Vang, Yuba
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Alexia Velasquez, Yuba
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Adam Vera, Humboldt
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship Michael Willis, Shasta
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award Mason Baseley, Shasta
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award Morgan Baseley, Shasta
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award Sophie Bunton, Shasta
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award Dallas Daynard, Humboldt
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award Cassidy Gilmore, Siskiyou
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award William Gouker, Yuba
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award Fernando Hernandez, Kern
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award Sydney Luttrell, Fresno
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award Kristen Maier, Shasta
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award Anna Mauro, Humboldt
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award Emily McCabe, Butte
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award Brendan Quinn, Contra Costa
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award Dax VonRaesfeld, Butte
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award Kenneth Wang, Yolo
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award Michael Willis, Shasta
Tri Counties Bank Scholarship – Merit Award Zachary Wilson, Tulare