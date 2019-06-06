Shasta Regional Community Foundation is pleased to announce the distribution of 195 awards to deserving students for the upcoming 2019-20 academic year. The scholarships and low-interest loans help to fund a recipient’s trade school, community college, university, or medical school education. Award criteria may be based on community service, grades, financial need, extra-curricular activities, and other donor specified qualifications.

“It is wonderful to be able to share in the recipient’s excitement when they learn of their awards,” says Program Associate, Miriam Leal. “Our scholarship fund holders are so generous in their support of local youth as they pursue post-secondary education.”

In addition to providing support to the award selection process as needed, the Community Foundation staff administers all fiduciary responsibilities ensuring that the scholarship funds are deposited in the student’s name at their designated accredited post-secondary institution. Link to the full-color report

For more information about scholarship programs managed by the Community Foundation, contact Program Associate, Miriam Leal or visit the website.