Click on ad for more info

Dear Editor,

Recently, 25 place settings of hearty dinnerware were provided to One SAFE Place by Palo Cedro’s Spay, Neuter and Protect animal program (SNAP). These are truly thoughtful needed items because One SAFE Place (OSP) has a Transitional Housing Program for families when they leave the emergency shelter.

This program provides everything one would need moving into an empty apartment: dishes, furniture, pots and pans, bedding, towels, small appliances, and utensils. OSP provides new mattresses due to health concerns and a gift card for food to stock the shelves and refrigerator. If you have any of these items that you would like to pass on please call Kristi at (530) 244-0118 x 202.

The program has a team of volunteers that can pick up of furniture. OSP seeks clean items in good condition and can make small repairs if necessary to rejuvenate items. As we move through winter and sift and sort after the holidays if you have any goods that would be appropriate please consider giving OSP a call. Your tax-deductible donation will help families break the cycle of violence and go on to live peaceful lives.

Thanks to our very generous community.

Susan Bradfield

Palo Cedro