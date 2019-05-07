Assemblymember Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) announces that the California State Assembly Select Committee on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities will hold a hearing in Redding Thursday, May 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. inside Redding City Council Chambers, 777 Cypress Ave.

The hearing is free and open to the public.

“It is an opportunity for those with an intellectual or developmental disability and their families and service providers to talk directly to the Legislature about their needs and struggles and what the state can do to better serve them,” said Assemblymember Jim Frazier (D-Discovery Bay), who chairs the committee. “We have learned so much about the challenges the IDD community faces in previous hearings we have held in cities around the state. Listening to directly to the stories of people whose lives are impacted by an IDD has helped us understand what the state can do better. We take what we learn back to Sacramento to shape legislation and policy.”

“The IDD community has been historically underserved by the state and I am thankful that the Select Committee on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities chose Redding as a location to hold a hearing,” Dahle said.

The hearing will feature a presentation by Laura Larson, executive director of the Far Northern Regional Center.

Self-Advocates with the State Council on Developmental Disabilities will testify on their experiences and what the region’s most pressing needs are for the IDD community.

A large portion of the hearing will be dedicated to public comment. Those in attendance are encouraged to come up to the microphone and talk about their experiences.

“We have found that the most informative part of these hearings is listening to the self-advocates and the public comment period,’’ Frazier said. “People tell us their stories, and we always learn something new.”

The hearing will be live-streamed to the Select Committee on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities web page, assembly.ca.gov/intellectual-developmental-disabilities, and the Facebook page of Assemblymember Frazier: @ASMJimFrazier.