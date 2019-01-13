Click on ad for more info

WHERE: Roughout Ranch, Bella Vista, CA

WHEN: Saturday, October 19, 2019

SIGN-IN: 10:30 a.m.

FUN BEGINS: 11:30 a.m.

Rough Rider contestants of all ages and rodeo wrangler volunteers are invited to participate and team up at the Rough Rider Roundup—A Special Western Day for the physically and mentally challenged–building confidence for special minds.

Rough Rider Roundup is a day of adaptive western activities, games and family fun for the special needs community of Shasta County. Rough Rider Roundup provides opportunities for people with disabilities an active outlet and the ability to have fun and participate in a “modified” rodeo doing rodeo-type activities where they become cowboys and cowgirls for the day. Rough Rider Roundup, building confidence for special minds and give deserving kids and adults a day of fun.

Rough Riders will experience adaptive “modified” rodeo-like activities where they become cowboys and cowgirls for the day. Contestants will enjoy: Riding stick horses and bouncy bulls around the obstacle course, riding barrel bulls, riding wooden broncs, roping steer dummies, barrel racing, riding the cow train, cow milking, corn shucking contest, sheep herding demonstration, visiting the petting zoo, carnival games and more! During the roundup, contestants, parents/guardians and volunteers will be treated to a free lunch.

Each activity will be managed by volunteers in a loving, caring manner that promotes safety, fun and encouragement. We also encourage parent/guardian participation.

Please REGISTER EARLY by September 1, 2019 as space is limited to 20 contestants. Call Kathy O’Donnell to register or volunteer. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to call Kathy at (209) 256-9640.

On the day of the event, the registered contestants will receive a back number, hat, bandana, badge, rope and backpack to take home.

For more information— Facebook Page Link roughriderroundup Or their website at www.roughriderroundup.com