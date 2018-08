The Asphalt Cowboys will be hosting a fundraiser for victims of the Carr Fire this Saturday, Aug. 4 from 3:00 to 10:00 p.m. The Asphalt Cowboys will be cooking up hamburgers and hot dogs for the community at no charge, but donations will be gladly accepted. Beer and wine sales will also be available.

All the proceeds from this event will go towards the victims of the Carr Fire. Plan on joining the Asphalt Cowboys at their Clubhouse at the Redding Rodeo Grounds.