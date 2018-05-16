The Shasta County Connection—May 16, 2018

By Mary Rickert,

I want to express my thanks to County Administrative Officer, Larry Lees, for attending the Rotary meeting in Burney with me on May 10th. It gave Larry and I the opportunity to answer questions and talk about the latest news on the county level. Larry has a great understanding of county issues and many years of historical knowledge and is able to answer questions with accuracy. My thanks for the invitation and I hope to be invited back again sometime soon.

The Sierra-Sacramento Valley Emergency Medical Services Agency met recently and as the board alternate, I attended the meeting in Redding. This agency serves the north state and most of the north state counties are represented at the meeting. The current chair is Supervisor Leonard Moty from Shasta County.

The small community of Whitmore held their Mountain Music Faire and Car & Bike Show. It was an honor to be asked to serve as the Grand Marshall for their parade and I was delighted to ride in a 1958 yellow Edsel. I can remember the Edsel car, manufactured by Ford Motor Company for only a two-year period. My thanks to Hal Wilheim for being my chauffeur and allowing me to ride in this amazing piece of history. The event was full of activities for the whole family and it was good to meet so many local residents.

Our Public Works Director, Pat Minturn, gave our Board of Supervisors an update on the various road and bridge projects planned for in the upcoming years. We still can look forward to bridgework on Old 44 at Oak Run Creek, the Cassel-Fall River Road over the Pit River, Fern Road East at Glendenning Creek and at Spring Creek Road at Fall River. The Fall River Airport can expect some pavement maintenance work done and roadwork in the Big Bend area is on the list. It will be good to have these many projects completed and improve the infrastructure in District 3.

With the retirement of the county’s Public Defender, the Board of Supervisors announced the newly appointed Mr. William Bateman as the County’s Public Defender. Mr. Bateman comes with high recommendations and we are pleased that he will be serving in that capacity on behalf of Shasta County.

The Intermountain-Fall River Branch of the American Association of University Women and Shasta County Health and Human Services recently held an event titled “Finding Hope in Our Neighbors” in McArthur. A panel of mental health advocates spoke to the audience on how to break down stigma surrounding mental illness and what it takes to navigate the difficulties of struggling with a mental health diagnosis. It was the first of other events scheduled during the week to highlight Mental Health in the Intermountain Area.

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.