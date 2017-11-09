The Shasta County Connection

By Mary Rickert

At our Board of Supervisor’s meeting last week, we heard first hand from TV Newscaster, Mike Mangas, of his plans to leave Channel 7R and start a new chapter in his life working for Dignity Health. Mike will be missed by all of us who have welcomed him into our home every weekday evening to bring us the latest local news. Mike is a wonderful guy, always smiling and pleasant, and we will miss him at our regular board meetings too. Our best wishes to Mike on his new career path, and thanks for his years of excellent reporting of the news.

It is always encouraging when Shasta County is recognized for its many effective programs and our board was pleased to receive a presentation by Tracie Neal, our Chief Probation Officer. The Shasta County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility was awarded the California State Association of Counties Best Practice Award for the approach they take with young people detained in the facility. The evidence-based program encourages building relationships between youth offenders and the staff and citizen volunteers. Through hands-on activities, such as growing gardens and caring for chickens, these young people have the opportunity to work with positive role models that volunteer their time. They experience healthy relationships with these role models while they are detained and the outcome is improved behaviors and enables them to make better decisions.

The Older Adult Council sponsors a “Power to Seniors Soup Kitchen” every year and I was asked to help serve soup for this fundraiser at the Vets Hall in Redding. Live music and raffle prizes helped raise funds to ensure that seniors can avoid utility shut-offs, especially during the winter months. It was a good cause and many restaurants donated numerous soups for everyone to taste. It was well attended and a great cause for our senior population.

I attended a luncheon at CR Gibbs for present and past board members of the Shasta Regional Community Foundation. I served on the board for seven years and have always been so proud of the Foundation’s efforts to make our communities thrive. Be sure to put on your calendar as a reminder that November 28th is Giving Tuesday. Over 120 non-profits are participating this year and there will be several non-profits locally that would benefit from your generosity.

Veteran’s Awareness Week was November 5-11 and I went to an event at Shasta College that was very powerful. The topic was “Viet Nam-Shasta Stories.” Five local speakers shared stories of their experiences in Viet Nam during the war. As we recall, it was a difficult war and those who fought still struggle with their memories and the loss of their comrades. The auditorium was full, including many young students in attendance. Let us never forget the sacrifices so many have made on our behalf.

REMINDER: November 16th at Mercy Oaks, 100 Mercy Oaks Drive, Redding, Mr. Sam Quinones, noted author of Dreamland , will be speaking on the Opioid Crisis and Heroin. It is open to the public and we hope to see you there.

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.