The Shasta County Connection—May 25, 2018

By Mary Rickert,

The Board of Supervisors is pleased to announce that we recently approved the “Jail Recreation Yard & Shower Improvement Project,” which will increase jail bed space by 64 beds in the Shasta County Jail. The County’s Public Works Director, Pat Minturn, has been working diligently to move this project along as quickly as possible. Thanks to Sheriff Tom Bosenko and Larry Lees for working on this much-anticipated project and making this proposal a reality. It is still my hope someday to include more services for addicted offenders to receive treatment while incarcerated. If we hope to diminish the frequency of the current practice of “catch and release” we will need to continue to address the underlying issue of substance use in Shasta County.

It was welcome news to many in Fall River Valley that the Fall River Valley Basin will continue to be categorized as low priority by the Department of Water Resources (DWR) for the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). I very much appreciate all of the support work provided by Dale Kroschel, Bill Johnson and the numerous landowners who contributed to updating the information DWR had and was using for their decision-making process.

I made a quick trip to Yreka to sit in on a meeting held by a Citizen’s Committee assigned to develop an agri-tourism ordinance by the Siskiyou County Planning Commission. I appreciate our neighbors to the north allowing me to join them and learn what they did to formulate their ordinance. This information will be useful in crafting our “in progress” county ordinance for agri-tourism.

The location for my recent Northern California Water Association’s Board meeting was Grimes, California. There are two bonds involving water on California’s 2018 ballots, one in June and one in November. We also had a presentation on the proposed Sites Reservoir for much-needed water storage in California.

Chico State University was the site of the California Opioid Summit 2018. It was a comprehensive training opportunity for the 400 registrants who signed up to attend. The summit covered the history of the opioid crisis and the heartbreaking impact it has had on our communities. There were potential strategies discussed to curb the devastating consequences of opioid use disorder. Pain medication may be needed in many instances, but the possibility of addiction can become a serious problem. Sam Quinones, author of the award-winning book, DREAMLAND, was one of the Keynote Speakers. If you recall, Mr. Quinones spoke in Redding last November and his message was well received at both venues.

