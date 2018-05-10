The Shasta County Connection—5-10-18

By Mary Rickert

Another busy week attending a variety of events and activities! Les Baugh and I also made a visit to a resident in Oak Run continuing our efforts to educate ourselves about permitting issues prior to the May 30th meeting scheduled for the Shasta County Board of Supervisors Chambers. This meeting will focus on the Resource Management Department and give citizens the opportunity to voice their concerns about the department. I hope to see some of the Intermountain residents in attendance, as I know there are many issues I have been contacted about over the last 16 months.

Wright Education Services held their graduation on May 2 at the Old City Hall. The graduation recognized that the participants had completed a 12 step Moral Reconation Therapy Program. It is always heartwarming to hear how some people have chosen to make positive changes in their lives, to get on track with their schooling or job training and become sober. There are many programs in Shasta County and if you ever have any questions about a program, please contact me and we will try and get the help you might need.

I was pleased to see so many of our local Citizen Patrol members at the Redding Vets Hall being recognized by the Sheriff’s Department for their volunteer efforts. I can’t emphasize enough the valuable service these dedicated community members offer to ensure our safety. Thank you again!

The downtown Promenade was the sight of the Wrecking Ball Party. Not your typical party, as we gathered to watch the demolition of the old Dicker’s Building and set the stage for a new four-story mixed-use project. There is much activity surrounding improving the downtown area of Redding. For those of us that have been long time residents of Shasta County, it brought back many memories of the old downtown mall.

My thanks to Western Shasta RCD for their2018 Day in the District at the McConnell Arboretum and Gardens. The agency highlighted their many accomplishments and provided educational stations to inform the guests about agriculture, forestry and natural resources in our area.

I spent the morning on May 5th with the hard-working group from Palo Cedro assisting with the Community Clean-up Day. I would like to extend my thanks to Waste Management and their very helpful crew. Shasta County Public Works and the Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce for were also responsible for making this event such a success. We filled many trucks with solid waste and helped clean up the neighborhood.

After the clean-up, I visited the Minds Matter event at the downtown promenade featuring many booths that showcased their services for residents of Shasta County. I was pleased to see so many people in attendance and receiving valuable information to help assist them to find appropriate services. Shasta County Health and Human Services organized this event.

Took another PCT hike with a group of amazing ladies along the Hat Creek Rim. This one was 11.1 miles—a little sore this time but we made it. We live in a spectacular part of the world and are truly blessed.

Hope everyone has a spectacular week!

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.