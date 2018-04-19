The Shasta Connection—4-18-18

By Mary Rickert,

These late spring snowstorms have been surprising, but we will welcome any moisture we can get. Hard on the daffodils, but every year it never fails to snow on my bed full of bright yellow flowers. Shasta Lake is nearly full and that we are grateful for.

The Cal Fire/Shasta County Volunteer Firefighter Appreciation Dinner was held at the Redding Elks Club on April 13th. Cassel is the proud home of this year’s Firefighter of the Year, Bernie Zornes. There is extremely strong competition every year for

this coveted award so our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Zornes for his exceptional volunteer efforts. The two other honorees for the evening hailed from Palo Cedro. I’ve mentioned these two gentlemen previously because of their incredible record of a total of 84 years of service as volunteer firefighters. Tom Fields and Keith Breshears have shown exemplary service to their community. The evening’s program concluded with Chief Mike Hebrard sharing inspirational words to the many in attendance. Thanks to those responsible for the wonderful evening.

Our last Board of Supervisors meeting was brief this week, but we had many speakers during the public comment period. The topics vary and are always of interest to the entire board. I like to encourage people to attend our meetings when possible and voice their concerns and opinions. It is part of everyone’s civic responsibility to stay engaged in county politics and the public is more than welcome to join us and share their views.

Our Board of Supervisors did honor Mr. Mike Lampella, General Manager for KIXE, Channel 9, our local PBS station. Mike has dedicated 40 years of service to our community bringing good television into our homes every day. Our best wishes to Mike on his well-deserved retirement.

The Burney Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 20509 Shasta Street can now receive unused or expired medication. Any opportunity I have to talk about the importance of not allowing access to any medications that may pose a risk for addiction is extremely important. I continue to talk to family members sharing tragic stories of children and grandchildren first experimenting with medications from their parents or grandparents’ medicine cabinets. It is an all too common story and often results in tragic outcomes. Shasta County’s Health and Human Services Department encourages all of us to “Monitor*Secure*Dispose of unneeded medications. It may save a life.

I accompanied grandson, Ashton Rickert, on his 3rd grade field trip to Shasta Caverns. Ashton attends North Cow Creek School and is fortunate to have Mr. “E” as his third grade teacher. North Cow Creek School has an excellent reputation and with the caliber of students on this field trip, I can see why. They were enthralled with the caverns and listened attentively to the tour guide. We seldom focus on the incredible natural resources and natural wonders we have in our own backyard. Shasta Lake was beautiful and we all had a really wonderful morning.

Shasta County has recently taken delivery of a new voting system. I attended their recent open house to view the new ballots, envelopes and voter information we will be seeing in our mailboxes this spring and fall. I was able to do a “practice run” with the new voting machines and it was quite simple. I asked Cathy Darling Allen how many absentee voters we have in Shasta County and I was quite surprised when she responded that 75% of voters choose to vote by absentee ballots. So please be aware that the mailings will not look the same this year when they arrive in your mailbox.

REMINDER: PALO CEDRO CLEAN UP DAY – MAY 5, 2018 9:00 am til Noon. LINK

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 43-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988.

Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.