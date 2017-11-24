The Shasta County Connection

By Mary Rickert

I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving and are getting ready to tackle the Christmas Holiday season. It’s always a time to reflect and appreciate the amazing beauty of the north state we call home.

We were very grateful for the large turnout in Redding to listen to Mr. Sam Quinones speak on the current opioid crisis. It was a fascinating evening for those in attendance. I welcomed Sam to Redding and then asked those in the packed room how many in the audience had a family member, friend or employee impacted by an addiction issue. Almost the entire crowd raised their hands. After reading his book, I assumed Sam’s talk would cover much of the material he covered in his book, but he actually took it a step further. It was obvious people came to listen and learn about this scourge on our community.

Sam methodically chronicled the beginning of the opioid crisis based on a single letter citing there was not a threat for patients to become addicted to the substance. With the huge marketing campaigns of drug companies, the emergence of OxyContin became widespread. In conjunction with heroin being transported from south of the border, this epidemic has taken hold in our country. He suggested our society had become “dangerously isolated and isolation is heroin’s natural habitat.” He believes Americans don’t want to feel pain, and not just physical pain, but emotional pain too. His message resonated around the need to not find a solution, but look to many solutions. His suggestions included changing the structure of our jails to include pods for treatment of addiction, encourage doctors to prescribe fewer opioids, recommend to patients to find alternatives for pain management such as acupuncture and physical therapy, and engage insurance companies to cover these alternative treatments. Simple fixes such as securing medicine cabinets and disposing of excess medications were also mentioned. Undoubtedly his recommendation to encourage a sense of community and connecting with your neighbors was intriguing as one of the many solutions he offered. I am most grateful that Sam shared his vast knowledge on this topic and presented his observations as to how we arrived at this juncture in our history. I am hoping this event will stimulate more positive steps to help bring this dangerous epidemic into focus and work on solutions to improve the quality of life for all of us.

Shasta College was the location of the Cal Fire Paid Fire Chief’s meeting. I dropped in on the meeting to learn what I could about the many projects and activities the chiefs were working on. There was a discussion about the involvement of first responders from Shasta County for the Rancho Tehama shootings. They discussed ways to improve the system and future trainings they were planning. It was good to see so many in attendance and actively engaged in the discussions.

McConnell Foundation, in conjunction with the Redding Chamber of Commerce and the Euphrates Institute, hosted an event for community leaders recently. “Difficult Conversations” was the topic and we participated in small groups on how to effectively communicate with people when discussing issues that can be polarizing. There were many practical suggestions on how to communicate more effectively in difficult conversations. Working together to find solutions to problems is more important in today’s political climate than ever.

The Glenn Colusa Irrigation District office was the location of my recent Northern California Water Association Meeting. Positive messaging to the public is always part of the discussion. Farmers are the stewards of much of the natural resources in the north state and the programs in place to improve fish habitat and promote sustainable water management practices are important. The potential construction of the Sites Reservoir continues to part of the conversation and we are hoping that more water storage is in California’s future.

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.