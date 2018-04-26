The Shasta County Connection 4-26-18

By Mary Rickert

As I write this column, we still have not located our dear friend and Fall River community member, Lyn Palmer. We are all heartbroken that she is not home safe and sound. Many of us have known Lyn for many years and know the contributions she has made to make Fall River Valley. Most of us recall her many years of service at the Health Center and then taking the initiative to help establish the thrift store to help support the Intermountain Healthcare Foundation. It is people like Lyn that make our little community such a special place to live. People like Lyn in this country bless us all by their volunteerism.

The Shasta Day Reporting Center celebrated their five-year anniversary on April 19th. I stopped by to congratulate them on their program and wish them well. This program allows those that have been incarcerated, and most often have a substance abuse problem, to receive counseling, complete their education and get sober. I have attended several of their graduation ceremonies and are always inspired by the life changes made by so many of the participants. Addiction issues, whether it is drug or alcohol, can derail one’s life. I continue to support and encourage the many drug and alcohol treatment programs we have in Shasta County. The more people we can successfully get their lives back on track, the more families will thrive and make a positive impact on the next generation.

Supervisor Kehoe and I attended the Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast for the Shasta County Library System at the Red Lion recently and I was impressed with the many volunteers present. There was a long list of many volunteers that were acknowledged, and I was pleased to be a part of the program honoring these committed community members. Our libraries are an important part of every community. They not only offer availability to books, they provide internet access, children’s activities and a place to gather for meetings. Our Board of Supervisors also received the annual report from Shasta Public Library System Director Anna Tracy.

Our Board of Supervisor’s meeting honored the many students from Shasta High School that have participated in the Mock Trial program they offer. We learned a little about each student present, and many were planning to enter the field of law enforcement on some level. It’s a wonderful program and a real opportunity for students to learn about the legal process. Thanks to Shasta High School for attending our meeting.

We also honored another group that is so vital to Shasta County, our Sheriff’s Office volunteers who serve the citizens of Shasta County on a daily basis. For those of us in the Intermountain Area, we have witnessed firsthand the vital importance these people serve for our neighborhoods. We have particularly benefited from the Search and Rescue teams that have come to our area. Many thanks to all the volunteers that step forward in our time of need and we appreciate all they do.

The Board of Supervisors held a public hearing to adopt an Urgency Interim Ordinance that will extend for 22 months and 15 days a temporary moratorium on the cultivation of industrial hemp by “Established Agricultural Research Institutions.” In short, regulations are being evaluated on the state level, and while doing so, we have given direction for our County Ag Commissioner, the Director of Resource Management and the Sheriff to develop reasonable regulations for Shasta County. As a board, we will continue to study this crop for the agricultural value it may have for Shasta County.

Our Shasta Regional Transportation Agency (SRTA) board met and decided to continue providing bus transportation to Whiskeytown Lake for the summer. We all agreed providing transportation to allow local citizens and their children access to one of our beautiful lakes was a worthwhile investment.

After stopping by the Candidate’s Forum held by the Redding Chamber of Commerce for Shasta County District 1 Supervisorial candidates, I headed to Palo Cedro and gave a report on county issues at the Shasta County Cattlemen’s Meeting.

On a personal note, I hiked a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail from Highway 299E to Burney Falls with four spectacular women that live on Shoshone Loop. Thank you to Phyllis, Karen, Tracy and Judy for asking me along on our jaunt. We calculated that we hiked close to nine miles, fairly impressive for some us! I highly recommend hiking parts of the PCT—it’s right in our bbackyardand it was an incredibly pleasant experience.

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.