What: Sharon Randall Presents: “A Breath of Fresh Air”

When: Thursday March 7, 2019 at 7pm

Where: Cascade Theatre 1731 Market St. Redding, Ca 96001

Event Description: Sharon Randall, renowned syndicated newspaper columnist,

wife, mother, nana, sister, and friend presents: “A Breath of Fresh Air”

Sharon Randall is an award-winning writer, accomplished speaker and has a weekly

column on Sundays in the Record Searchlight. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enjoy an evening of conversation with this incredible writer and speaker!

Cost: VIP tickets are $95 that includes a catered Meet and Greet from 4:30-5:30 (appetizers and wine) and prime seats at the 7:00pm performance. Regular reserved seating tickets to the 7:00 performance are $25.

Tickets are available at the Cascade Theatre Box Office or online at:

https://cascadetheatre.org/Online/article/sharonrandall19

Proceeds benefit the Carr Fire Fund and other outreach ministries of the First

United Methodist Church.

Website: https://reddingumc.org/sharon-randall-presentsa-breath-of-fresh-air/