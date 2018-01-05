The Shasta County Connection

By Mary Rickert

Hopefully, your holidays were filled with many good memories to end 2017. The New Year is starting off with a few rain storms and they are much appreciated by all of us. Let’s hope with the first very dismal snowpack report of the year that we receive the much-needed snow in the next few months to replenish our watershed.

I have been spending time reviewing the Shasta County Adopted Budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 and thought I might share some of the figures with all of you. The budget totals $448,437,258 for Fiscal Year 2017-18. Of that amount, $383,563,682 is governmental funds and most of the state and federal money is designated for specific purposes. The dollar amount allocated for other funds is $64,873, 576 (Internal Service Funds, Enterprise Funds and Special Districts/Agencies). This constitutes a 2.3 increase over the 2016-17 Adopted Budget and approximately 80% is used for non-general fund operating departments.

There has been a slight decrease in the amount of discretionary revenue for this budget cycle. The projection is $49,926,300. This figure is down from $50,654,593 in the 2016-2017 budget. This slight decline is due to the continued economic downturn that is due to a decline in interest rates, lackluster sales of goods and services, and a decline in taxable property values. As a result, the discretionary dollars continue to remain around $50,000,000 per year, while costs continue to increase in all departments. The budget for public safety uses about 76% of the available dollars, social services use 11% and county fire comes in at 7%. The balance is allocated to other departments in the county.

Shasta County continues to take a very proactive position on keeping the county solvent. It will be a difficult year for most of the departments. The economic uncertainty in California requires a conservative approach as the county moves forward. Unless there is growth in revenue in the future, the county will remain conservative in their spending habits.

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.